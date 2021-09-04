Sun (New) (SUN) 24 Hour Volume Tops $22.83 Million

Sun (New) (CURRENCY:SUN) traded up 10% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on September 4th. During the last week, Sun (New) has traded 14.9% higher against the US dollar. One Sun (New) coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0370 or 0.00000074 BTC on popular exchanges. Sun (New) has a total market capitalization of $183.97 million and $22.83 million worth of Sun (New) was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001994 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00002512 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded up 13.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000639 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $32.51 or 0.00064823 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001993 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $30.09 or 0.00059993 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001993 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $77.63 or 0.00154783 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 19.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.75 or 0.00003496 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 13.6% against the dollar and now trades at $94.53 or 0.00188487 BTC.

Sun (New) Profile

Sun (New) is a coin. It launched on September 7th, 2020. Sun (New)’s total supply is 19,900,730,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,972,136,000 coins. Sun (New)’s official Twitter account is @defi_sunio

According to CryptoCompare, “SUN is a social experiment filled with unlimited imaginations. It is a crucial component of the TRON DeFi. Together with the other developed decentralized finance (DeFi) projects, it enriches the whole TRON ecosystem. It may also take part in decentralized lending, insurance, liquidity, stable coins, etc. SUN is completely initiated, driven and developed by the SUN community. All of SUN’s functionalities will be implemented by open-source smart contracts, and is wholly operated by the community. The functionalities are developed based on community initiatives. All proposals and decision making are voted via SUN within the community, minority obeys majority. SUN will be deployed to the TRON Virtual Machine with smart contract, becoming a nexus closely correlated with other existing DeFi projects Telegram | Whitepaper “

Buying and Selling Sun (New)

