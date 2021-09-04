Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU) Shares Sold by Burney Co.

Burney Co. lessened its stake in shares of Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU) (TSE:SU) by 12.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 58,729 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 8,167 shares during the quarter. Burney Co.’s holdings in Suncor Energy were worth $1,408,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Suncor Energy by 20.8% in the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 35,227,682 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $736,310,000 after acquiring an additional 6,067,887 shares in the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Suncor Energy by 3.3% in the second quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 32,674,165 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $813,362,000 after acquiring an additional 1,054,554 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in shares of Suncor Energy by 13.1% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 22,484,744 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $590,675,000 after acquiring an additional 2,606,224 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its stake in shares of Suncor Energy by 3.0% in the first quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 21,942,315 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $458,681,000 after acquiring an additional 639,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its stake in shares of Suncor Energy by 2.2% in the first quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 17,592,295 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $367,689,000 after acquiring an additional 381,151 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.14% of the company’s stock.

Get Suncor Energy alerts:

SU has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. TD Securities cut their price target on Suncor Energy from C$44.00 to C$42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Raymond James assumed coverage on Suncor Energy in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet upgraded Suncor Energy from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Barclays cut their price objective on Suncor Energy from C$46.00 to C$39.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, National Bank Financial cut their price objective on Suncor Energy from C$42.00 to C$41.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.42.

NYSE:SU opened at $18.72 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.76 billion, a PE ratio of 23.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 1.70. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $20.49 and a 200-day moving average of $21.67. Suncor Energy Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.67 and a 52 week high of $25.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.167 per share. This represents a $0.67 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. Suncor Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -63.64%.

About Suncor Energy

Suncor Energy, Inc is an integrated energy company, which develops petroleum resource basins. Its activities include oil sands development, and upgrading, onshore and offshore oil and gas production, petroleum refining, and product marketing. The company operates through the following business segments: Oil Sands; Exploration & Production; and Refining & Marketing.

Read More: Average Daily Trade Volume – What It Means In Stock Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU) (TSE:SU).

Receive News & Ratings for Suncor Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Suncor Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.