Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN) Shares Sold by Mutual of America Capital Management LLC

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC reduced its position in Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN) by 22.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 141,143 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 41,675 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC owned about 0.07% of Sunrun worth $7,873,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Sunrun by 11.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,255,948 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,587,959,000 after acquiring an additional 2,623,954 shares during the period. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Sunrun by 127.9% in the second quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 4,917,359 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $274,290,000 after acquiring an additional 2,759,237 shares during the period. Viking Global Investors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Sunrun during the first quarter worth approximately $265,880,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Sunrun by 13.5% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,810,927 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $169,894,000 after purchasing an additional 333,396 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Sunrun by 3.9% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,449,293 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $148,134,000 after purchasing an additional 92,947 shares during the last quarter. 88.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CFO Thomas Arthur Vonreichbauer sold 7,554 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.69, for a total transaction of $375,358.26. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 187,958 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,339,633.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Christopher Dawson sold 9,824 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.63, for a total value of $428,621.12. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 113,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,949,343.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 221,847 shares of company stock valued at $10,600,255. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on RUN shares. KeyCorp cut their price target on Sunrun from $74.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Stephens started coverage on Sunrun in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $82.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Sunrun from $86.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. TheStreet upgraded Sunrun from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Truist Securities cut their price objective on Sunrun from $81.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.48.

Shares of NASDAQ RUN opened at $45.54 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $49.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.94. Sunrun Inc. has a one year low of $37.42 and a one year high of $100.93. The company has a market capitalization of $9.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -49.50 and a beta of 2.11.

Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The energy company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.18). Sunrun had a negative net margin of 15.55% and a negative return on equity of 0.44%. The firm had revenue of $401.17 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $374.36 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Sunrun Inc. will post -0.17 EPS for the current year.

Sunrun Company Profile

SunRun, Inc engages in the design, development, installation, sale, ownership and maintenance of residential solar energy systems. It sells solar service offerings and install solar energy systems for homeowners through its direct-to-consumer channel. The firm also offers plans such as monthly lease, full amount lease, purchase system, and monthly loan.

