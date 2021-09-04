Super Zero Protocol (SERO) Price Up 3.5% Over Last Week

Super Zero Protocol (CURRENCY:SERO) traded up 0.8% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on September 4th. In the last seven days, Super Zero Protocol has traded up 3.5% against the US dollar. One Super Zero Protocol coin can now be bought for $0.19 or 0.00000375 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Super Zero Protocol has a total market capitalization of $61.55 million and approximately $1.08 million worth of Super Zero Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Super Zero Protocol alerts:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,895.77 or 0.07767572 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $69.28 or 0.00138141 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0091 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Etho Protocol (ETHO) traded up 25% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000227 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Ellaism (ELLA) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Elementrem (ELE) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Bitcoiin (B2G) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Akroma (AKA) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Money Plant Token (MPT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Super Zero Protocol Coin Profile

Super Zero Protocol (SERO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 22nd, 2019. Super Zero Protocol’s total supply is 630,838,978 coins and its circulating supply is 327,159,199 coins. The official message board for Super Zero Protocol is medium.com/@SERO.CASH . The official website for Super Zero Protocol is sero.cash . Super Zero Protocol’s official Twitter account is @SEROdotCASH

According to CryptoCompare, “SERO is a privacy coin Protocol supporting smart contract using Zero-Knowledge Proof. SERO adopt innovative UTXO+Account mixed mode. SERO is also a Privacy Protection platform which allows developers to issue privacy coins and use them in DApps, that means DApps can have Privacy features. It built a Zero-Knowledge Proof encryption library “Super-ZK” which is 20+ times faster than the latest zk-SNARKs (Sapling upgrade) that Zcash uses. “

Buying and Selling Super Zero Protocol

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Super Zero Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Super Zero Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Super Zero Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Super Zero Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Super Zero Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.