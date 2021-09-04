SuperFarm Price Up 2.8% Over Last Week (SUPER)

SuperFarm (CURRENCY:SUPER) traded 2.5% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on September 4th. During the last week, SuperFarm has traded 2.8% higher against the US dollar. SuperFarm has a total market capitalization of $93.17 million and approximately $51.18 million worth of SuperFarm was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SuperFarm coin can currently be bought for about $0.91 or 0.00001824 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

PAC Protocol (PAC) traded 28.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0089 or 0.00000018 BTC.

DECOIN (DTEP) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000543 BTC.

Footballcoin (XFC) traded down 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0105 or 0.00000021 BTC.

ColossusXT (COLX) traded 18.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ExclusiveCoin (EXCL) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000334 BTC.

MONK (MONK) traded 13% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0533 or 0.00000106 BTC.

PENG (PENG) traded 11% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BitGuild PLAT (PLAT) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC.

MM Token (MM) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.65 or 0.00009284 BTC.

MilliMeter (MM) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000691 BTC.

About SuperFarm

SuperFarm is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on February 21st, 2021. SuperFarm’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 101,909,750 coins. SuperFarm’s official Twitter account is @SuperFarmDao

According to CryptoCompare, “SuperCoin (SUPER) is an X11 PoW/PoS hybrid that has a 90 second block time and a difficulty retargetting each block. The PoS block time is 20 seconds per block with a high first year annual rate of 100%, dropping to 50% in year 2, and a final 1% in year 3. The PoW payout halves the block reward every 45 days from an initial 512 SUPER, to a minimum of 1 coin per block. There are also superblocks every 3 hours of 4x the normal payout, every day of 16x the normal payout, and every five days 128x the normal payout. There was a 5% premine for IPOing the coin. “

SuperFarm Coin Trading

