Surge Energy (OTCMKTS:ZPTAF) Stock Price Down 1.1%

Surge Energy Inc. (OTCMKTS:ZPTAF)’s share price fell 1.1% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $3.27 and last traded at $3.27. 659 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 62,864 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.30.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Surge Energy from C$8.08 to C$7.23 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.37.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $3.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.94.

Surge Energy, Inc engages in the exploration, development and production of oil and gas properties. Its properties include Greater Sawn, Valhalla, Sparky, and Shaunavon that are located in Alberta and Saskatchewan. The company was founded on January 26, 1998 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

