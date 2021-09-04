suterusu (SUTER) Market Capitalization Reaches $22.45 Million

suterusu (CURRENCY:SUTER) traded down 0.4% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on September 4th. suterusu has a total market cap of $22.45 million and $298,329.00 worth of suterusu was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One suterusu coin can currently be bought for about $0.0058 or 0.00000012 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, suterusu has traded 11.1% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $29.94 or 0.00060082 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002006 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 14.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00003319 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.50 or 0.00015050 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002006 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $61.18 or 0.00122783 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $24.16 or 0.00048484 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $399.51 or 0.00801737 BTC.

suterusu Profile

suterusu (SUTER) is a coin. It was first traded on October 4th, 2019. suterusu’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,855,040,000 coins. The Reddit community for suterusu is https://reddit.com/r/Suterusu and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . suterusu’s official Twitter account is @suterusu_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . suterusu’s official website is www.suterusu.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Suterusu implements and integrates the state-of-the-art trustless zero-knowledge non-interactive argument of knowledge (ZK-SNARK) protocol, and offers multiple technical modules based on its ZK-SNARK implementation to enable developers to build any type of privacy-preserving blockchain. Suterusu (Suter) will also provide a cross-chain blockchain protocol for anonymous assets issued in the Suterusu ecosystem to guarantee their high liquidity and exchangeability. “

