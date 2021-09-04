Swap (XWP) Price Down 2.5% Over Last Week

Swap (CURRENCY:XWP) traded down 1.5% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on September 4th. In the last seven days, Swap has traded down 2.5% against the US dollar. One Swap coin can now be bought for $0.0253 or 0.00000051 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Swap has a total market capitalization of $352,428.09 and approximately $1,885.00 worth of Swap was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Swap Coin Profile

Swap’s total supply is 13,910,091 coins. Swap’s official website is swap.fyi . Swap’s official Twitter account is @_realSwap and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Swap is /r/SwapProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “A community developed crypto coin striving for robust privacy, ecosystem fairness, full transparency, secure blockchain, and easy use without any pre-mine, governance fees, founders rewards. It has a custom 15 second block time and uses a Cuckoo Cycle variant as PoW algorithm, Cuckaroo29s. “

Buying and Selling Swap

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Swap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Swap should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Swap using one of the exchanges listed above.

