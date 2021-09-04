Swingby Price Down 11.8% This Week (SWINGBY)

Swingby (CURRENCY:SWINGBY) traded up 0.8% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on September 4th. Swingby has a total market capitalization of $20.32 million and approximately $615,439.00 worth of Swingby was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Swingby has traded 11.8% lower against the dollar. One Swingby coin can now be bought for about $0.0795 or 0.00000159 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002000 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded 23.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000709 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00002508 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.56 or 0.00065095 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001999 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $30.02 or 0.00060007 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001999 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 16.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $76.33 or 0.00152576 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 19.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.74 or 0.00003485 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 23.3% against the dollar and now trades at $95.48 or 0.00190855 BTC.

Swingby Profile

Swingby is a coin. It launched on July 23rd, 2020. Swingby’s total supply is 975,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 255,662,771 coins. Swingby’s official website is swingby.network/en . The official message board for Swingby is swingby.network/en/news . Swingby’s official Twitter account is @SwingbyProtocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Swingby is https://reddit.com/r/swingbyofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Swingby Labs is a Singapore-based company founded in 2018. A group of cryptocurrency enthusiasts who joined forces to develop solutions to connect Bitcoin with other blockchains. Now, during final preparations for our launch sequence, it is developing a protocol that moves assets quickly between blockchains, named Skybridge, and a few other projects… all using the most cutting-edge technology and research. Swingby is a decentralized proof-of-stake network that uses the latest advancements in cryptography research to allow you to move your tokens onto other chains without a trusted party. Our first launch will bridge Bitcoin to Ethereum. “

Swingby Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Swingby directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Swingby should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Swingby using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

