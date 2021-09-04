Swiss National Bank Acquires 47,825 Shares of TransUnion (NYSE:TRU)

Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in shares of TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 778,739 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 47,825 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.41% of TransUnion worth $85,513,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of TransUnion by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,913 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $172,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of TransUnion by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 2,252 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $203,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of TransUnion by 31.4% during the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 569 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank raised its position in TransUnion by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 7,381 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $664,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its position in TransUnion by 14.5% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,432 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $129,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on TRU. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on TransUnion in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $128.00 target price on the stock. Barclays lifted their target price on TransUnion from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on TransUnion in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $127.00 target price on the stock. Truist Securities lifted their target price on TransUnion from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on TransUnion from $119.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $123.17.

In related news, EVP Richard Dane Mauldin sold 1,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.25, for a total value of $149,062.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider David M. Neenan sold 24,199 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.33, for a total value of $2,911,865.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

TRU stock opened at $124.47 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.84 billion, a PE ratio of 52.30, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.33. TransUnion has a 1-year low of $78.02 and a 1-year high of $124.95. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $116.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $104.87.

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $774.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $749.12 million. TransUnion had a return on equity of 23.10% and a net margin of 15.79%. The firm’s revenue was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.66 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that TransUnion will post 3.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.095 per share. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.31%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 24th. TransUnion’s payout ratio is presently 13.52%.

TransUnion Company Profile

TransUnion engages in the provision of information and risk management solutions. It also provides consumer reports, risk scores, analytical services and decision making capabilities to businesses. The firm operates through the following segments: U.S. Information Services (USIS), International, Consumer Interactive, and Corporate.

