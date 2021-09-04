Swiss National Bank Boosts Holdings in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM)

Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 253,929 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,633 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.41% of Martin Marietta Materials worth $89,335,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 63.0% during the 2nd quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 75 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 5,200 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,829,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 33.7% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 139 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Colonial Trust Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Colonial Trust Advisors now owns 4,010 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,347,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Welch Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Welch Group LLC now owns 831 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $292,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Martin Marietta Materials alerts:

Several research firms have issued reports on MLM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $335.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Martin Marietta Materials in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $440.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $408.00 to $405.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Martin Marietta Materials has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $342.25.

Shares of MLM stock opened at $374.48 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $23.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.47 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $201.04 and a fifty-two week high of $391.76. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $365.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $354.37.

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The construction company reported $3.81 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.91 by ($0.10). Martin Marietta Materials had a net margin of 15.81% and a return on equity of 13.18%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.49 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. will post 12.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.61 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.65%. This is a positive change from Martin Marietta Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. Martin Marietta Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.14%.

Martin Marietta Materials Company Profile

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc engages in the provision of aggregates including crushed stone, sand, and gravel through its network of quarries and distribution yards. It operates through the following geographical segments: East Group and West Group. The East Group segments provide aggregates products only.

Further Reading: What are Bollinger Bands?

Receive News & Ratings for Martin Marietta Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Martin Marietta Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.