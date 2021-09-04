Swiss National Bank Has $83.77 Million Stock Position in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL)

Swiss National Bank increased its position in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) by 6.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,623,239 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock after purchasing an additional 223,546 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.41% of Halliburton worth $83,769,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sanders Capital LLC increased its position in Halliburton by 2.2% in the second quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 20,017,062 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $513,272,000 after purchasing an additional 433,396 shares during the period. Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new position in Halliburton during the second quarter worth about $502,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Halliburton by 1.5% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 80,772 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $1,867,000 after buying an additional 1,162 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its holdings in Halliburton by 12.2% during the second quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 67,871 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $1,527,000 after buying an additional 7,367 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. bought a new position in Halliburton during the second quarter worth about $12,703,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.66% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on HAL shares. Barclays raised their target price on Halliburton from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. HSBC upgraded Halliburton from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $15.80 to $18.20 in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Citigroup raised their target price on Halliburton from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. BNP Paribas upgraded Halliburton from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Halliburton from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Halliburton currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.51.

NYSE HAL opened at $20.17 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 126.07 and a beta of 2.85. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $20.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 2.29. Halliburton has a 52 week low of $10.60 and a 52 week high of $25.00.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The oilfield services company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $3.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.69 billion. Halliburton had a return on equity of 12.64% and a net margin of 1.08%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.05 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Halliburton will post 1.05 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.045 per share. This represents a $0.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. Halliburton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.69%.

Halliburton Co engages in the provision of services and products to the energy industry related to the exploration, development and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Completion and Production and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment delivers cementing, stimulation, intervention, pressure control, specialty chemicals, artificial lift and completion services.

