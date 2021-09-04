Swiss National Bank Has $85.09 Million Position in Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM)

Swiss National Bank cut its holdings in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM) by 45.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,926,800 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,587,200 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.43% of Wheaton Precious Metals worth $85,092,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in Wheaton Precious Metals by 59.6% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the period. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Wheaton Precious Metals in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in Wheaton Precious Metals in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new stake in Wheaton Precious Metals in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Wheaton Precious Metals in the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.90% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:WPM opened at $46.60 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $44.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $43.01. The company has a market cap of $20.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.05, a PEG ratio of 5.96 and a beta of 0.34. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $34.85 and a fifty-two week high of $55.63.

Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.01). Wheaton Precious Metals had a return on equity of 10.84% and a net margin of 50.90%. The business had revenue of $330.39 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $320.49 million. On average, analysts expect that Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. will post 1.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 9th. Investors of record on Friday, August 27th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This is an increase from Wheaton Precious Metals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 26th. Wheaton Precious Metals’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.57%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on WPM shares. Raymond James set a $60.00 price target on Wheaton Precious Metals and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $58.30.

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. is a mining company, which engages in the sale of precious metals and cobalt production. It operates through the following segments: Gold, Silver, Palladium, Cobalt, and Other. It focuses on the following precious metals streams: Salobo, Penasquito, Antamina, Constancia, Stillwater, San Dimas, Sudhury, Zinkgruvan, Yauliyacu, Neves-Corvo, Pascua-Lama, Rosemont, Voisey’s Bay, and others.

