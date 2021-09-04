Swiss National Bank Increases Stake in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN)

Swiss National Bank grew its position in shares of Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) by 6.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,203,599 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 72,792 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned 0.33% of Tyson Foods worth $88,777,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Disciplined Investments LLC purchased a new position in Tyson Foods during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods by 261.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares in the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Tyson Foods in the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new position in shares of Tyson Foods in the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tyson Foods in the 2nd quarter valued at about $43,000. Institutional investors own 60.24% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:TSN opened at $78.23 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $74.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $75.59. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a twelve month low of $55.82 and a twelve month high of $82.44. The company has a market capitalization of $28.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.82.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $2.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.93. Tyson Foods had a net margin of 5.22% and a return on equity of 18.28%. The company had revenue of $12.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.52 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.40 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 7.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.445 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $1.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.28%. Tyson Foods’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.56%.

In related news, Director Robert C. Thurber sold 10,696 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.82, for a total value of $843,058.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Gaurdie E. Jr. Banister sold 20,095 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.28, for a total transaction of $1,653,416.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.82% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

TSN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Tyson Foods in a report on Monday, August 9th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Tyson Foods from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Piper Sandler reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $79.00 price target on shares of Tyson Foods in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Tyson Foods from $83.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Argus upgraded shares of Tyson Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $84.29.

Tyson Foods, Inc engages in the production of processed food. It operates through the following segments: Chicken, Beef, Pork and Prepared Foods. The Chicken segment involves in domestic operations related to raising and processing live chickens into fresh, frozen and value-added chicken products, as well as sales from allied products.

