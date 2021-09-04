Swiss National Bank Lowers Stake in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD)

Swiss National Bank cut its position in shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) by 40.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 999,317 shares of the company’s stock after selling 686,974 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.41% of Church & Dwight worth $85,162,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHD. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in Church & Dwight by 13.0% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 11,547,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,008,712,000 after purchasing an additional 1,325,193 shares during the period. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. grew its holdings in Church & Dwight by 96.2% in the first quarter. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. now owns 1,969,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,059,000 after purchasing an additional 965,704 shares during the period. Champlain Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in Church & Dwight by 92.2% in the first quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,871,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,482,000 after purchasing an additional 897,625 shares during the period. London Co. of Virginia purchased a new stake in Church & Dwight in the first quarter valued at approximately $68,535,000. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its holdings in Church & Dwight by 33.6% in the first quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,729,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,097,000 after purchasing an additional 435,355 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Church & Dwight alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on CHD shares. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Church & Dwight from $102.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 2nd. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Church & Dwight in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Raymond James cut shares of Church & Dwight from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $91.78.

Shares of NYSE:CHD opened at $84.39 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $85.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $85.17. The firm has a market cap of $20.72 billion, a PE ratio of 26.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 0.39. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a 12-month low of $77.62 and a 12-month high of $96.31.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.26 billion. Church & Dwight had a net margin of 15.96% and a return on equity of 22.20%. The business’s revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.77 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th were paid a $0.2525 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 13th. This represents a $1.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.20%. Church & Dwight’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.69%.

In other Church & Dwight news, Director Robert K. Shearer sold 14,660 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.60, for a total transaction of $1,269,556.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Britta Bomhard sold 38,738 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.68, for a total transaction of $3,357,809.84. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 7,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $680,091.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 94,073 shares of company stock valued at $8,108,739. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Church & Dwight Profile

Church & Dwight Co, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and market of household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products. The Consumer Domestic segment offers household products, such as laundry detergents, fabric softener sheets, cat litter, and household cleaning products; and personal care products including antiperspirants, oral care products, depilatories, reproductive health products, oral analgesics, nasal saline moisturizers, and dietary supplements.

Featured Article: Straddles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD).

Receive News & Ratings for Church & Dwight Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Church & Dwight and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.