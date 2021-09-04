Swiss National Bank Sells 53,075 Shares of Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG)

Swiss National Bank trimmed its position in shares of Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 982,118 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 53,075 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned 0.39% of Cheniere Energy worth $85,189,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LNG. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Cheniere Energy by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 892,820 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $53,604,000 after purchasing an additional 66,996 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cheniere Energy in the 1st quarter worth $422,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Cheniere Energy in the 1st quarter worth $323,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cheniere Energy in the 1st quarter worth $267,000. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cheniere Energy in the 1st quarter worth $217,000. 86.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Cheniere Energy from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Wolfe Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $93.00 price target on shares of Cheniere Energy in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Barclays increased their price target on Cheniere Energy from $80.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. increased their price target on Cheniere Energy from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on Cheniere Energy from $107.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.13.

In other news, SVP Aaron D. Stephenson sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.74, for a total transaction of $1,754,800.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 56,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,991,967.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 0.66% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN LNG opened at $89.92 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.47. The company has a market capitalization of $22.80 billion, a P/E ratio of -37.94, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.62. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $44.65 and a 1 year high of $91.25. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $59.09.

Cheniere Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The energy company reported ($1.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($2.22). The firm had revenue of $3.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.20 billion. Cheniere Energy had a positive return on equity of 22.07% and a negative net margin of 5.73%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.42 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Cheniere Energy, Inc. will post 4.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Cheniere Energy

Cheniere Energy, Inc engages in liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses. It owns and operates LNG terminals, and develops, constructs, and operates liquefaction projects near Corpus Christi, Texas, and at the Sabine Pass LNG terminal. The company was founded by Charif Souki in 1983 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

