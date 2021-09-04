Swiss Re (OTCMKTS:SSREF) Stock Price Down 3.5%

Swiss Re AG (OTCMKTS:SSREF) was down 3.5% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $89.30 and last traded at $89.30. Approximately 151 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 82% from the average daily volume of 862 shares. The stock had previously closed at $92.59.

Several analysts recently issued reports on SSREF shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of Swiss Re in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. UBS Group restated a “sell” rating on shares of Swiss Re in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating on shares of Swiss Re in a research report on Sunday, July 11th. Finally, Commerzbank lowered shares of Swiss Re to a “hold” rating and set a $93.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, July 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $93.00.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $91.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $94.36.

Swiss Re AG engages in the provision of reinsurance, insurance and other insurance-based forms of risk transfer. It operates through the following segments: Property and Casualty Reinsurance, Life and Health Reinsurance, Corporate Solutions, Life Capital, and Group Items. The Property and Casualty segment comprises of the business lines property, casualty including motor, and specialty.

