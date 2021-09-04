Switch (ESH) Hits One Day Volume of $109,134.00

Switch (CURRENCY:ESH) traded 0.7% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on September 4th. Switch has a market cap of $224,793.81 and approximately $109,134.00 worth of Switch was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Switch coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0186 or 0.00000037 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Switch has traded down 12.8% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Switch alerts:

HEX (HEX) traded 12.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000646 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 24.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $236.71 or 0.00475982 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000248 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0377 or 0.00000076 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001444 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $609.19 or 0.01224961 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00004214 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded 75.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded 15.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0200 or 0.00000040 BTC.

About Switch

Switch (CRYPTO:ESH) is a coin. Switch’s total supply is 12,113,793 coins. Switch’s official website is www.switch.ag . The official message board for Switch is medium.com/@switchag . Switch’s official Twitter account is @switchag and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Switch is a way to buy and sell tokens, and a whole lot more. On Switch, in addition to trading over 100 tokens directly against each other, users can buy gift cards, gamble, and more. “

Switch Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Switch directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Switch should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Switch using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Switch Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Switch and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.