Sydney Airport (OTCMKTS:SYDDF) Shares Up 1.8%

Shares of Sydney Airport Limited (OTCMKTS:SYDDF) shot up 1.8% on Friday . The company traded as high as $5.80 and last traded at $5.80. 100 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 5,485 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.70.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.98.

Sydney Airport Company Profile (OTCMKTS:SYDDF)

Sydney Airport engages in the operation and ownership of airport. The firm provides international and domestic passenger services. It also offers aeronautical services, including access to terminals, infrastructure, apron parking, airfield and terminal facilities, and government mandated security services for airlines, and parking and ground transport services, as well as leases commercial space to tenants whose activities comprise duty free, food and beverage, financial, and advertising services.

