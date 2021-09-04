SYNC Network (SYNC) Reaches One Day Volume of $85,628.00

SYNC Network (CURRENCY:SYNC) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on September 4th. SYNC Network has a total market cap of $4.45 million and approximately $85,628.00 worth of SYNC Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, SYNC Network has traded 0.2% higher against the dollar. One SYNC Network coin can now be purchased for $0.0373 or 0.00000075 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $252.81 or 0.00505345 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000618 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.74 or 0.00003480 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00002757 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.20 or 0.00008393 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $519.34 or 0.01038115 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0070 or 0.00000014 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000243 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000234 BTC.

SYNC Network Coin Profile

SYNC Network (SYNC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 5th, 2020. SYNC Network’s total supply is 153,577,292 coins and its circulating supply is 119,265,169 coins. SYNC Network’s official Twitter account is @synclub and its Facebook page is accessible here . SYNC Network’s official message board is medium.com/zendettapicks/ze-fi-sync-network-ama-recap-e5ad56442ed4 . The Reddit community for SYNC Network is https://reddit.com/r/SyncNetworkOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . SYNC Network’s official website is syncbond.com

According to CryptoCompare, “SYNC Network incentivizes liquidity providers with tradable high reward-generating NFTs called CryptoBonds for locking up their liquidity pool tokens. The SYNC Network is a two-contract project, composed of the SYNC (ERC-20) contract and the Crypto Bond ERC-721 contract. SYNC tokens have an undefined total supply with inflationary and deflationary attributes through the interactions with Crypto Bond creators. “

SYNC Network Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SYNC Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SYNC Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SYNC Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

