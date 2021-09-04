Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV) Shares Sold by rhino investment partners Inc

rhino investment partners Inc lessened its position in Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV) by 56.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 42,907 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 55,600 shares during the period. rhino investment partners Inc’s holdings in Synovus Financial were worth $1,883,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SNV. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in Synovus Financial by 4.3% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 393,408 shares of the bank’s stock worth $17,999,000 after purchasing an additional 16,060 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its position in Synovus Financial by 2.4% during the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 155,243 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,103,000 after purchasing an additional 3,665 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC increased its position in Synovus Financial by 5.2% during the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 258,277 shares of the bank’s stock worth $11,333,000 after purchasing an additional 12,841 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Synovus Financial by 222.6% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 38,053 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,741,000 after purchasing an additional 26,256 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in Synovus Financial during the first quarter worth approximately $250,000. 66.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SNV has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Synovus Financial from $54.50 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Synovus Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.15.

Shares of SNV stock traded down $0.40 on Friday, hitting $42.52. The stock had a trading volume of 398,143 shares, compared to its average volume of 909,728. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.61. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $42.75 and its 200-day moving average is $45.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.88. Synovus Financial Corp. has a 52-week low of $19.39 and a 52-week high of $50.51.

Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The bank reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.17. Synovus Financial had a net margin of 28.77% and a return on equity of 14.65%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.23 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Synovus Financial Corp. will post 4.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 16th will be paid a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.10%. Synovus Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.77%.

In other news, EVP Mark G. Holladay sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.13, for a total value of $64,695.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 59,799 shares in the company, valued at $2,579,130.87. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.11% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Synovus Financial Profile

Synovus Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. The company operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Financial Management Services (FMS). The Community Banking business segment serves customers using a relationship-based approach through its branch, ATM, commercial, and private wealth network in addition to mobile, Internet, and telephone banking.

