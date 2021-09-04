Syntropy One Day Volume Reaches $2.13 Million (NOIA)

Syntropy (CURRENCY:NOIA) traded 11% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on September 4th. Syntropy has a total market capitalization of $207.78 million and approximately $2.13 million worth of Syntropy was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Syntropy has traded 39.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Syntropy coin can now be purchased for $0.43 or 0.00000867 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.76 or 0.00061510 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002000 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 12.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.66 or 0.00003317 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $7.56 or 0.00015125 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002000 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $63.00 or 0.00125979 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 22.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $90.91 or 0.00181773 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $403.26 or 0.00806327 BTC.

Syntropy Coin Profile

Syntropy (NOIA) is a coin. It was first traded on March 12th, 2018. Syntropy’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 479,446,793 coins. Syntropy’s official message board is medium.com/syntropynet . Syntropy’s official Twitter account is @NoiaNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Syntropy is syntropynet.com . The Reddit community for Syntropy is https://reddit.com/r/SyntropyNet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “NOIA is a content delivery network technology that utilizes idle bandwidth and storage from computers around the world to create a widely distributed and decentralized layer of the internet’s infrastructure with the goal of improving data delivery across the internet. Every website and application in both current and decentralized internet can use NOIA for content delivery with the goal of decreasing expenses and realize more efficient content distribution. NOIA is an Ethereum-based token that serves as the sole currency within the system that is being transferred from its customers (content hosting websites) onto its nodes that deliver that content for them. “

Buying and Selling Syntropy

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Syntropy directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Syntropy should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Syntropy using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

