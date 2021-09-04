Tadpole Finance (TAD) Trading Up 10.3% This Week

Tadpole Finance (CURRENCY:TAD) traded down 0.2% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on September 4th. One Tadpole Finance coin can now be purchased for $13.92 or 0.00027857 BTC on major exchanges. Tadpole Finance has a total market cap of $3.21 million and approximately $16,758.00 worth of Tadpole Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Tadpole Finance has traded up 10.3% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002002 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00002493 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $32.38 or 0.00064783 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $68.78 or 0.00137608 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 16.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $91.46 or 0.00182985 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3,928.44 or 0.07859823 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.59 or 0.00003173 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $49,914.25 or 0.99865898 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $402.14 or 0.00804590 BTC.

About Tadpole Finance

Tadpole Finance’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 230,376 coins. Tadpole Finance’s official message board is medium.com/@tadpolefinance/announcing-tadpole-finance-a680dca8ff9b . Tadpole Finance’s official website is tadpole.finance/index.html . Tadpole Finance’s official Twitter account is @TadpoleFinance and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Tadpole Finance

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tadpole Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tadpole Finance should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Tadpole Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

