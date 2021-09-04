Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) Shares Acquired by US Bancorp DE

US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) by 2.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,182 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 660 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software were worth $4,813,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of TTWO. Fiera Capital Corp grew its stake in Take-Two Interactive Software by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 13,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,334,000 after acquiring an additional 635 shares during the last quarter. MIK Capital LP acquired a new stake in Take-Two Interactive Software in the 1st quarter valued at about $5,440,000. Shell Asset Management Co. grew its stake in Take-Two Interactive Software by 162.6% in the 1st quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 70,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,527,000 after acquiring an additional 43,895 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in Take-Two Interactive Software by 21.9% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 71,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,550,000 after acquiring an additional 12,777 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alta Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Take-Two Interactive Software by 117.1% in the 1st quarter. Alta Capital Management LLC now owns 589,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,110,000 after acquiring an additional 317,756 shares during the last quarter. 81.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ TTWO opened at $160.56 on Friday. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. has a one year low of $151.00 and a one year high of $214.91. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $166.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $174.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.62, a PEG ratio of 4.40 and a beta of 0.55.

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.12. Take-Two Interactive Software had a net margin of 19.45% and a return on equity of 17.92%. The firm had revenue of $711.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $685.64 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.30 earnings per share. Take-Two Interactive Software’s revenue for the quarter was down 28.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Michael Sheresky sold 159 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.08, for a total value of $25,293.72. Following the transaction, the director now owns 61,421 shares in the company, valued at $9,770,852.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

TTWO has been the topic of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $205.00 to $211.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $177.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Benchmark reduced their target price on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $250.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wedbush upped their target price on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $212.00 to $222.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, MKM Partners reduced their target price on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $185.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Take-Two Interactive Software presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $212.64.

Take-Two Interactive Software Profile

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc engages in the development, publishing, and marketing of interactive software games. Its products are designed for console systems, handheld gaming systems, and personal computers, including smart phones and tablets; and are delivered through physical retail, digital download, online platforms, and cloud streaming services.

