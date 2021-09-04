Takeda Pharmaceutical (OTCMKTS:TKPYY) Shares Up 1.5%

Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited (OTCMKTS:TKPYY)’s share price shot up 1.5% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $16.98 and last traded at $16.97. 1,289,393 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 32% from the average session volume of 979,605 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.72.

The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company’s 50 day moving average is $16.74 and its 200-day moving average is $17.21. The company has a market capitalization of $26.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 0.42.

About Takeda Pharmaceutical (OTCMKTS:TKPYY)

Takeda Pharmaceutical Co, Ltd. engages in the research and development, manufacture, import and export sale, and marketing of pharmaceutical drugs. It operates through the following segments: Prescription Drug, Consumer Healthcare, and Other. The Prescription Drugs segment includes the manufacture and sale of pharmaceutical products.

