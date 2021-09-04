Tamarack Valley Energy (TSE:TVE) Shares Down 0.4%

Shares of Tamarack Valley Energy Ltd (TSE:TVE) were down 0.4% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as C$2.55 and last traded at C$2.57. Approximately 1,168,949 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 56% from the average daily volume of 2,644,624 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$2.58.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on TVE shares. Cormark boosted their price target on shares of Tamarack Valley Energy to C$4.50 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Raymond James restated a “strong-buy” rating and set a C$4.25 price target on shares of Tamarack Valley Energy in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. National Bankshares upped their price objective on shares of Tamarack Valley Energy from C$4.00 to C$4.50 in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Tamarack Valley Energy from C$2.75 to C$3.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Finally, Acumen Capital set a C$4.25 price objective on shares of Tamarack Valley Energy in a research note on Friday, July 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$3.68.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$2.48 and its 200 day moving average price is C$2.43. The company has a market cap of C$1.04 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.34, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.39.

Tamarack Valley Energy (TSE:TVE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported C($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.06 by C($0.08). The firm had revenue of C$152.17 million for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Tamarack Valley Energy Ltd will post 0.3714397 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Senior Officer Scott William Reimond sold 9,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$2.73, for a total transaction of C$26,481.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,028,630 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$2,808,159.90.

About Tamarack Valley Energy (TSE:TVE)

Tamarack Valley Energy Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the Western Canadian sedimentary basin. It primarily holds interests in Cardium light oil plays in Wilson Creek/Alder Flats/Pembina, and Garrington and Lochend areas in Alberta; Viking light oil resource plays in Redwater and Westlock in Alberta, as well as in the Consort area of southeast Alberta and Hoosier area of southwest Saskatchewan; Barons Sands light oil plays located in the Penny area of Southern Alberta; and heavy oil properties located in Hatton area of Saskatchewan.

