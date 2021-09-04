Teacher Retirement System of Texas Boosts Position in The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO) by 23.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,392 shares of the medical device company’s stock after buying an additional 1,408 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in The Cooper Companies were worth $2,929,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Park Avenue Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Cooper Companies during the second quarter valued at approximately $244,000. Appleton Group LLC bought a new stake in The Cooper Companies during the 2nd quarter valued at $265,000. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. purchased a new stake in shares of The Cooper Companies in the 2nd quarter worth $12,021,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its position in shares of The Cooper Companies by 44.5% during the 2nd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 1,779 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $705,000 after buying an additional 548 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of The Cooper Companies by 1.5% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 73,182 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $29,000,000 after buying an additional 1,104 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.08% of the company’s stock.

Get The Cooper Companies alerts:

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of The Cooper Companies from $445.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of The Cooper Companies from $440.00 to $460.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Stephens boosted their price objective on shares of The Cooper Companies from $430.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. KeyCorp increased their target price on The Cooper Companies from $444.00 to $476.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on The Cooper Companies from $450.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $421.86.

Shares of COO stock opened at $455.92 on Friday. The Cooper Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $311.94 and a fifty-two week high of $463.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.61, a PEG ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.33. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $420.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $400.18.

The Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The medical device company reported $3.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.29 by $0.12. The Cooper Companies had a net margin of 88.54% and a return on equity of 12.02%. The company had revenue of $763.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $727.30 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.28 EPS. The Cooper Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The Cooper Companies, Inc. will post 13.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 27th were given a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 26th. The Cooper Companies’s payout ratio is 0.62%.

In other The Cooper Companies news, SVP Agostino Ricupati sold 2,200 shares of The Cooper Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $385.55, for a total transaction of $848,210.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,661 shares in the company, valued at approximately $640,398.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gary S. Petersmeyer sold 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $412.28, for a total transaction of $164,912.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 7,100 shares of company stock worth $2,838,052. 1.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About The Cooper Companies

The Cooper Cos, Inc operates as a medical device company. It operates through the Cooper Vision and Cooper Surgical segments. The Cooper Vision segment develops, manufactures, and markets products for contact lens wearers, which solves vision challenges such as astigmatism, presbyopia, myopia, ocular dryness, and eye fatigues.

Featured Article: How to calculate the intrinsic value of a stock



Receive News & Ratings for The Cooper Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Cooper Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.