Teacher Retirement System of Texas Buys 11,530 Shares of The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in shares of The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC) by 15.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 86,995 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,530 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in The Kraft Heinz were worth $3,548,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KHC. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in The Kraft Heinz in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY acquired a new stake in shares of The Kraft Heinz in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in shares of The Kraft Heinz during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Kraft Heinz by 64.1% during the 1st quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 855 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 334 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Abundance Wealth Counselors bought a new stake in The Kraft Heinz in the 1st quarter valued at $44,000. 61.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:KHC opened at $35.83 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $38.31 and a 200-day moving average of $39.97. The Kraft Heinz Company has a 12 month low of $28.56 and a 12 month high of $44.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.83 billion, a PE ratio of 20.24, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.12.

The Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $6.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.55 billion. The Kraft Heinz had a net margin of 8.20% and a return on equity of 7.34%. The company’s revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.80 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 2.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.47%. The Kraft Heinz’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.56%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on KHC shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The Kraft Heinz from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of The Kraft Heinz from $41.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on The Kraft Heinz from $38.00 to $33.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on The Kraft Heinz from $41.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 20th. Finally, DZ Bank reissued a “hold” rating and set a $44.00 target price on shares of The Kraft Heinz in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, The Kraft Heinz has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.17.

The Kraft Heinz Co engages in the manufacture and market of food and beverage products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Canada and International. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy, ambient meals, frozen and chilled meals and for infant and nutrition.

