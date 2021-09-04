Teacher Retirement System of Texas Cuts Holdings in Steelcase Inc. (NYSE:SCS)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas decreased its position in shares of Steelcase Inc. (NYSE:SCS) by 29.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 214,790 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 87,799 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas owned approximately 0.19% of Steelcase worth $3,245,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Earnest Partners LLC grew its holdings in Steelcase by 11.7% during the 1st quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 8,538,394 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $122,867,000 after buying an additional 896,438 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Steelcase by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,124,462 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $116,910,000 after buying an additional 446,113 shares in the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Steelcase by 16.8% in the 1st quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 5,821,606 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $83,773,000 after buying an additional 837,037 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in Steelcase by 1.1% in the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 2,319,480 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $35,047,000 after acquiring an additional 26,125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Steelcase by 17.4% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,100,540 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,739,000 after acquiring an additional 311,877 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Steelcase alerts:

In other news, Director Kate P. Wolters sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.50, for a total transaction of $77,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 194,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,014,300.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 12.97% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Steelcase in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $17.00 target price for the company. Benchmark raised shares of Steelcase from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, May 7th.

Shares of NYSE SCS opened at $13.95 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.53. The company has a market cap of $1.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.00 and a beta of 1.42. Steelcase Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.47 and a 1 year high of $16.84. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.38.

Steelcase (NYSE:SCS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, June 22nd. The business services provider reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.07. Steelcase had a return on equity of 5.56% and a net margin of 1.35%. The business had revenue of $556.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $556.30 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.18) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 6th were issued a dividend of $0.145 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 2nd. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.16%. This is a boost from Steelcase’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. Steelcase’s payout ratio is presently 111.54%.

Steelcase Profile

Steelcase Inc manufactures and sells integrated furniture settings, user-centered technologies, and interior architectural products. It operates through Americas, EMEA, and Other Category segments. The firm’s furniture portfolio includes panel, fence and beam-based furniture systems, storage products, fixed and height-adjustable desks, benches, and tables, as well as complementary products, including work tools and screens.

Featured Story: What are the disadvantages of after-hours trading?

Receive News & Ratings for Steelcase Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Steelcase and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.