Teacher Retirement System of Texas Cuts Stake in Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas lowered its holdings in shares of Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) by 97.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,759 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 397,152 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Kansas City Southern were worth $3,332,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in KSU. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in Kansas City Southern during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $40,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Kansas City Southern during the first quarter valued at $42,000. CX Institutional grew its stake in Kansas City Southern by 33.1% during the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 173 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its stake in Kansas City Southern by 21.0% during the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 196 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Key Financial Inc purchased a new position in shares of Kansas City Southern during the first quarter valued at about $53,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on KSU shares. Barclays lowered Kansas City Southern from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $265.00 to $310.00 in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Kansas City Southern from $286.00 to $281.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 15th. TheStreet cut shares of Kansas City Southern from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. cut shares of Kansas City Southern from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $275.00 to $305.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Citigroup cut shares of Kansas City Southern from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $275.00 to $305.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $262.47.

Shares of NYSE:KSU opened at $291.63 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $279.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $271.05. Kansas City Southern has a 1 year low of $171.82 and a 1 year high of $315.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.53 billion, a PE ratio of 220.93 and a beta of 1.07.

Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 15th. The transportation company reported $2.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.15 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $749.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $749.06 million. Kansas City Southern had a net margin of 4.63% and a return on equity of 16.17%. Kansas City Southern’s revenue was up 36.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.16 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Kansas City Southern will post 8.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 13th will be given a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 10th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.74%. Kansas City Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.03%.

Kansas City Southern Profile

Kansas City Southern is a transportation holding company. It focuses on the growing north or south freight corridor connecting key commercial and industrial markets in the central United States with major industrial cities in Mexico. The firm also engages in the freight rail transportation business operating through a single coordinated rail network.

