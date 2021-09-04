Teacher Retirement System of Texas Has $3.26 Million Stock Holdings in Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG) by 42.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 50,812 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,235 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Regency Centers were worth $3,256,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of REG. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Regency Centers by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,093,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $345,584,000 after purchasing an additional 297,943 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Regency Centers by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,749,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $326,044,000 after acquiring an additional 58,540 shares in the last quarter. PGGM Investments boosted its position in Regency Centers by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 5,693,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $322,906,000 after acquiring an additional 350,555 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Regency Centers by 28.0% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,526,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,720,000 after acquiring an additional 989,151 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Regency Centers by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,156,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,689,000 after acquiring an additional 255,252 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of REG stock opened at $69.34 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $65.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $62.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company has a market capitalization of $11.78 billion, a PE ratio of 52.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.15. Regency Centers Co. has a 12-month low of $33.29 and a 12-month high of $69.47.

Regency Centers (NASDAQ:REG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.25). Regency Centers had a return on equity of 4.01% and a net margin of 21.38%. As a group, research analysts expect that Regency Centers Co. will post 3.79 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.595 per share. This represents a $2.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.43%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. Regency Centers’s dividend payout ratio is currently 80.68%.

In other news, COO James D. Thompson sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.86, for a total value of $1,017,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 11,584 shares in the company, valued at approximately $786,090.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO J Christian Leavitt sold 1,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.71, for a total transaction of $106,736.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 7,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $479,845.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 18,521 shares of company stock valued at $1,252,997 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on REG. Barclays began coverage on shares of Regency Centers in a report on Wednesday. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Regency Centers from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Regency Centers in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $66.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Regency Centers from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, Truist Securities increased their price target on Regency Centers from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $66.13.

Regency Centers Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership, operation, and development of retail shopping centers. Its portfolio includes thriving properties merchandised with highly productive grocers, restaurants, service providers, and best-in-class retailers that connect to its neighborhoods, communities, and customers.

