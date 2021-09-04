Teacher Retirement System of Texas Has $3.61 Million Holdings in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) by 17.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 35,048 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,233 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in LyondellBasell Industries were worth $3,605,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in LYB. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in LyondellBasell Industries by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,185,319 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $291,952,000 after purchasing an additional 26,430 shares during the period. Strs Ohio lifted its position in LyondellBasell Industries by 17.5% during the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 10,395 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,081,000 after purchasing an additional 1,546 shares during the period. CWM LLC lifted its position in LyondellBasell Industries by 82.4% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 447 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC bought a new stake in LyondellBasell Industries during the first quarter worth about $350,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its position in LyondellBasell Industries by 8.2% during the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 73,032 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $7,626,000 after purchasing an additional 5,557 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.35% of the company’s stock.

LYB has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $109.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $117.00 target price (down previously from $119.00) on shares of LyondellBasell Industries in a report on Monday, May 17th. Alembic Global Advisors reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 target price on shares of LyondellBasell Industries in a report on Monday, August 9th. TheStreet raised shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $117.00 to $114.00 in a report on Friday, July 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, LyondellBasell Industries has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $102.31.

NYSE:LYB opened at $95.73 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $32.02 billion, a PE ratio of 7.85, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $100.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $104.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.96. LyondellBasell Industries has a fifty-two week low of $66.72 and a fifty-two week high of $118.01.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 30th. The specialty chemicals company reported $6.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.67 by $0.46. The business had revenue of $11.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.09 billion. LyondellBasell Industries had a net margin of 11.59% and a return on equity of 49.55%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 108.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.71 EPS. Research analysts predict that LyondellBasell Industries will post 19.89 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 30th will be given a dividend of $1.13 per share. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.72%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 27th. LyondellBasell Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 80.57%.

About LyondellBasell Industries

LyondellBasell Industries NV engages in the refinery and production of plastic resins and other chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Olefins and Polyolefins-Americas; Olefins and Polyolefins-Europe, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

