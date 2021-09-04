Teacher Retirement System of Texas Has $3.64 Million Stake in MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas lowered its position in shares of MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) by 13.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 85,295 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,054 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in MGM Resorts International were worth $3,638,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of MGM. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in MGM Resorts International by 615.4% in the first quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 560 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its position in shares of MGM Resorts International by 116.9% in the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 668 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of MGM Resorts International in the first quarter worth $27,000. Exane Derivatives bought a new stake in shares of MGM Resorts International in the first quarter worth $34,000. Finally, MBM Wealth Consultants LLC bought a new stake in shares of MGM Resorts International in the first quarter worth $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.52% of the company’s stock.

Get MGM Resorts International alerts:

NYSE:MGM opened at $42.54 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $20.50 billion, a PE ratio of -16.68 and a beta of 2.42. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 3.19 and a current ratio of 3.23. MGM Resorts International has a fifty-two week low of $19.55 and a fifty-two week high of $45.34.

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by $0.24. The business had revenue of $2.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.17 billion. MGM Resorts International had a negative net margin of 18.51% and a negative return on equity of 11.74%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 682.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.52) EPS. Research analysts predict that MGM Resorts International will post -1.05 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th will be issued a $0.0025 dividend. This is a boost from MGM Resorts International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.00. This represents a $0.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.02%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. MGM Resorts International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -0.25%.

In related news, COO Corey Ian Sanders sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $400,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 359,286 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,371,440. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO William Hornbuckle sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total value of $880,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 224,748 shares in the company, valued at $9,888,912. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 46,250 shares of company stock worth $1,980,150. 5.09% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

MGM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of MGM Resorts International from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of MGM Resorts International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $42.00 to $54.00 in a report on Thursday, June 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of MGM Resorts International from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $38.00 to $43.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of MGM Resorts International in a report on Thursday, August 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $56.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.15.

MGM Resorts International Profile

MGM Resorts International is a holding company, which engages in the ownership and operations of casino resorts. The firm’s casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities. It operates through the following business segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations and MGM China.

Recommended Story: How much money do you need to begin day trading?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MGM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM).

Receive News & Ratings for MGM Resorts International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MGM Resorts International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.