Teacher Retirement System of Texas Has $3.89 Million Position in Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas lowered its holdings in shares of Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO) by 25.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 40,519 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 13,508 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Atmos Energy were worth $3,894,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Atmos Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Atmos Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $60,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Atmos Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $64,000. Lake Point Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Atmos Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at $76,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Atmos Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $78,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.29% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Atmos Energy from $119.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Atmos Energy from $121.00 to $114.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Atmos Energy from $109.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $108.00.

In other Atmos Energy news, SVP J Matt Robbins sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.12, for a total transaction of $455,040.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Insiders own 1.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ATO opened at $97.50 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $98.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $98.00. The company has a market cap of $12.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. Atmos Energy Co. has a 12-month low of $84.59 and a 12-month high of $104.99.

Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $605.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $582.73 million. Atmos Energy had a return on equity of 9.22% and a net margin of 20.58%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.96 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Atmos Energy Co. will post 5.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.625 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 20th. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.56%. Atmos Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.97%.

Atmos Energy Corp. engages in the regulated natural gas distribution and pipeline and storage businesses. It operates through the Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage business segments. The Distribution segment comprises regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations. The Pipeline and Storage segment includes the pipeline and storage operations of Atmos Pipeline-Texas division and natural gas transmission operations in Louisiana.

