Teacher Retirement System of Texas Has $3 Million Stake in EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas trimmed its stake in shares of EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT) by 7.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 134,674 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 10,924 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in EQT were worth $2,998,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in EQT by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 11,384,767 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $144,704,000 after buying an additional 283,754 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its holdings in EQT by 1.5% in the first quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 161,900 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $3,008,000 after acquiring an additional 2,354 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in EQT by 15.0% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 16,966 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $315,000 after purchasing an additional 2,215 shares during the period. Comerica Bank raised its holdings in EQT by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 466,774 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $8,271,000 after purchasing an additional 5,515 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in EQT during the 1st quarter valued at about $183,000. Institutional investors own 97.58% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Toby Z. Rice purchased 28,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $17.83 per share, with a total value of $499,240.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on EQT shares. Siebert Williams Shank raised shares of EQT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Truist Securities increased their price target on EQT from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on EQT from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on EQT from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Tudor Pickering raised EQT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.43.

NYSE EQT opened at $20.53 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The firm has a market cap of $5.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.28. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $19.30 and its 200-day moving average is $19.44. EQT Co. has a one year low of $12.27 and a one year high of $23.24.

EQT (NYSE:EQT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.03. EQT had a negative net margin of 28.97% and a positive return on equity of 0.67%. The firm had revenue of $996.88 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that EQT Co. will post 0.45 EPS for the current year.

EQT Company Profile

EQT Corp. engages in natural gas production, gathering and transmission in the Appalachian area. It has operations in Marcellus and Utica Shales of the Appalachian Basin. The company was founded in 1888 and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, PA.

