Teacher Retirement System of Texas Increases Stock Holdings in The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK) by 185.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 77,894 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 50,594 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in The Liberty SiriusXM Group were worth $3,614,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in LSXMK. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in The Liberty SiriusXM Group during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Claudia M.P. Batlle CRP R LLC purchased a new stake in The Liberty SiriusXM Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC grew its stake in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 28.5% during the 2nd quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 1,028 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,167 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $184,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wrapmanager Inc. purchased a new stake in The Liberty SiriusXM Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $205,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.89% of the company’s stock.

LSXMK has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded The Liberty SiriusXM Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th.

Shares of LSXMK stock opened at $50.10 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $11.28 billion, a PE ratio of -30.55 and a beta of 1.26. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.34. The Liberty SiriusXM Group has a 52-week low of $31.54 and a 52-week high of $50.22.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 6th. The technology company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.64. The company had revenue of $2.16 billion during the quarter. As a group, research analysts expect that The Liberty SiriusXM Group will post 1.05 EPS for the current year.

About The Liberty SiriusXM Group

Liberty Media Corp. engages in the operation media, communications, and entertainment businesses. It operates through the following segments: Sirius XM Holdings, Formula 1, and Corporate and Other. The Sirius XM Holdings segment refers to the complementary audio entertainment businesses, Sirius XM and Pandora.

