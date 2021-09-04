Teacher Retirement System of Texas Invests $3.01 Million in AppLovin Co. (NYSE:APP)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in AppLovin Co. (NYSE:APP) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 40,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,007,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in AppLovin during the 2nd quarter valued at about $302,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in AppLovin in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,272,000. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in AppLovin in the second quarter valued at approximately $4,251,000. Finally, EPIQ Capital Group LLC bought a new position in AppLovin in the second quarter valued at approximately $37,450,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.80% of the company’s stock.

NYSE APP opened at $77.98 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $66.68. AppLovin Co. has a 52-week low of $49.41 and a 52-week high of $90.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 2.85 and a quick ratio of 2.85.

AppLovin (NYSE:APP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.01). As a group, sell-side analysts expect that AppLovin Co. will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Truist assumed coverage on shares of AppLovin in a research report on Monday, May 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $76.00 target price for the company. Truist Securities began coverage on AppLovin in a report on Monday, May 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $76.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup upped their price target on AppLovin from $69.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Morgan Stanley raised AppLovin from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $68.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on AppLovin in a research note on Monday, May 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $95.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.15.

In related news, CTO Vasily Shikin sold 16,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.23, for a total value of $1,175,295.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CMO Katie Kihorany Jansen sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.64, for a total value of $2,612,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 116,569 shares of company stock valued at $8,257,529.

AppLovin Corporation engages in building a software-based platform for mobile app developers to enhance the marketing and monetization of their apps worldwide. The company's software solutions include AppDiscovery, a solution to automate, optimize, and manage user acquisition investments for business clients; and MAX, an in-app bidding solution that optimizes purchases of app ad inventory.

