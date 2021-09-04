Teacher Retirement System of Texas Invests $3.01 Million in AppLovin Co. (NYSE:APP)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in AppLovin Co. (NYSE:APP) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 40,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,007,000.
Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in AppLovin during the 2nd quarter valued at about $302,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in AppLovin in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,272,000. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in AppLovin in the second quarter valued at approximately $4,251,000. Finally, EPIQ Capital Group LLC bought a new position in AppLovin in the second quarter valued at approximately $37,450,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.80% of the company’s stock.
NYSE APP opened at $77.98 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $66.68. AppLovin Co. has a 52-week low of $49.41 and a 52-week high of $90.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 2.85 and a quick ratio of 2.85.
Several analysts have commented on the stock. Truist assumed coverage on shares of AppLovin in a research report on Monday, May 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $76.00 target price for the company. Truist Securities began coverage on AppLovin in a report on Monday, May 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $76.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup upped their price target on AppLovin from $69.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Morgan Stanley raised AppLovin from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $68.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on AppLovin in a research note on Monday, May 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $95.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.15.
In related news, CTO Vasily Shikin sold 16,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.23, for a total value of $1,175,295.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CMO Katie Kihorany Jansen sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.64, for a total value of $2,612,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 116,569 shares of company stock valued at $8,257,529.
About AppLovin
AppLovin Corporation engages in building a software-based platform for mobile app developers to enhance the marketing and monetization of their apps worldwide. The company's software solutions include AppDiscovery, a solution to automate, optimize, and manage user acquisition investments for business clients; and MAX, an in-app bidding solution that optimizes purchases of app ad inventory.
