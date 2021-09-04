Teacher Retirement System of Texas Invests $3.26 Million in KE Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BEKE)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in KE Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BEKE) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 68,264 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,255,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BEKE. SB Investment Advisers UK Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of KE during the 1st quarter worth approximately $5,956,243,000. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC raised its stake in KE by 138.7% during the first quarter. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC now owns 6,369,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $362,940,000 after purchasing an additional 3,700,747 shares in the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of KE by 44.5% during the 1st quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 9,592,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $546,555,000 after buying an additional 2,953,956 shares in the last quarter. Tybourne Capital Management HK Ltd. raised its position in shares of KE by 44.6% during the 2nd quarter. Tybourne Capital Management HK Ltd. now owns 9,235,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $440,347,000 after buying an additional 2,848,340 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its position in shares of KE by 14.4% during the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 20,167,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,149,127,000 after buying an additional 2,535,744 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.34% of the company’s stock.

KE stock opened at $18.98 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $28.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $45.65. KE Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.35 and a fifty-two week high of $79.40. The company has a market capitalization of $17.00 billion and a PE ratio of 52.72.

KE (NYSE:BEKE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $3.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.41 billion. KE had a net margin of 3.82% and a return on equity of 4.92%. As a group, research analysts expect that KE Holdings Inc. will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current year.

BEKE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group cut KE from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, August 12th. HSBC cut shares of KE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.90 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, August 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of KE from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of KE from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Finally, 86 Research raised shares of KE from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.11.

KE Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in operating an integrated online and offline platform for housing transactions and services in the People's Republic of China. The company operates in three segments: Existing Home Transaction Services, New Home Transaction Services, and Emerging and Other Services.

