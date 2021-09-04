Teacher Retirement System of Texas Invests $3.74 Million in Conn’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:CONN)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in Conn’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:CONN) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 146,813 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $3,744,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas owned approximately 0.50% of Conn’s as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CONN. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Conn’s by 486.8% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 402,725 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $10,269,000 after purchasing an additional 334,099 shares in the last quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. grew its holdings in Conn’s by 142.5% during the 2nd quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 27,677 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $706,000 after purchasing an additional 16,266 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in Conn’s by 17.3% during the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 15,136 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $386,000 after purchasing an additional 2,236 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Conn’s during the 2nd quarter valued at $135,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in Conn’s by 67.0% during the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 57,925 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,477,000 after purchasing an additional 23,244 shares in the last quarter. 55.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have commented on CONN. TheStreet upgraded shares of Conn’s from a “c-” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Conn’s from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

In related news, major shareholder W.R. Stephens, Iii 2012 Trust sold 2,152 shares of Conn’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.20, for a total value of $60,686.40. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 47,648 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,343,673.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, major shareholder W. R. Jr. Stephens sold 9,146 shares of Conn’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.20, for a total transaction of $239,625.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 21,684 shares in the company, valued at $568,120.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 62,321 shares of company stock worth $1,706,099. Insiders own 4.65% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CONN opened at $24.55 on Friday. Conn’s, Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.06 and a 12 month high of $31.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 3.74 and a quick ratio of 2.81. The company has a market capitalization of $723.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 2.59. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $23.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.57.

Conn’s (NASDAQ:CONN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 31st. The specialty retailer reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.51. Conn’s had a net margin of 6.87% and a return on equity of 18.58%. The company had revenue of $418.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $396.74 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.75 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Conn’s, Inc. will post 2.92 EPS for the current year.

About Conn’s

Conn’s, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the retail and provision of consumer goods and related services. The firm also offers proprietary credit solutions for its core credit-constrained consumers through retail stores and its website. It operates through the Retail and Credit segments. The Retail segment sells home appliances to the retail market; and owns and operates retail stores that offer furniture, home appliances, consumer electronics, and home office accessories.

