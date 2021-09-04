Teacher Retirement System of Texas Invests $3.75 Million in The Buckle, Inc. (NYSE:BKE)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in shares of The Buckle, Inc. (NYSE:BKE) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 75,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,753,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas owned approximately 0.15% of The Buckle at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BKE. KBC Group NV acquired a new position in shares of The Buckle during the first quarter worth $35,000. FORA Capital LLC increased its position in shares of The Buckle by 27.2% in the 1st quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 1,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares during the period. Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of The Buckle in the 1st quarter valued at $130,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of The Buckle by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 3,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares during the period. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of The Buckle by 49.5% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,000 after acquiring an additional 1,001 shares during the period. 59.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE BKE opened at $39.87 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $43.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.09. The Buckle, Inc. has a 1 year low of $19.75 and a 1 year high of $50.79. The company has a market cap of $1.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.10 and a beta of 1.17.

The Buckle (NYSE:BKE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 19th. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $295.12 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $295.10 million. The Buckle had a return on equity of 49.17% and a net margin of 18.55%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The Buckle, Inc. will post 4.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 15th were given a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.31%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 14th. The Buckle’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.62%.

In other The Buckle news, CEO Dennis H. Nelson sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.52, for a total transaction of $637,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 274,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,671,740. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Diane L. Applegate sold 14,093 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.03, for a total transaction of $620,514.79. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 44,600 shares in the company, valued at $1,963,738. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 91,593 shares of company stock worth $3,979,740 over the last ninety days. 40.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised The Buckle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th.

About The Buckle

The Buckle, Inc engages in retailing of casual apparel, footwear, and accessories for men and women. It offers brands such as BKE, Buckle Black, Red by BKE, Daytrip denim, Gimmicks, Gilded Intent, FITZ + EDDI, Willow & Root denim, Outpost Makers, Departwest, Reclaim, Nova Industries, and Veece. The company was founded by David Hirschfeld in 1948 and is headquartered in Kearney, NE.

