Teacher Retirement System of Texas Makes New $3.28 Million Investment in Agiliti, Inc. (NYSE:AGTI)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in Agiliti, Inc. (NYSE:AGTI) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 150,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,281,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas owned 0.12% of Agiliti as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new position in Agiliti in the 2nd quarter worth about $512,000. 24.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AGTI opened at $22.86 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $20.10. Agiliti, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.40 and a 1 year high of $26.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 1.89.

Agiliti (NYSE:AGTI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21. The firm had revenue of $250.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $242.45 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Agiliti, Inc. will post 0.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AGTI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. started coverage on shares of Agiliti in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Agiliti in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Agiliti in a report on Monday, May 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group assumed coverage on Agiliti in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Agiliti from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.05.

Agiliti, Inc provides end-to-end healthcare technology management and service solutions to the United States healthcare industry. It also offers customers with access to quality healthcare technology and implement comprehensive medical equipment management and service solutions to reduce capital and operating expenses, increase medical equipment and staff productivity and support improved patient safety and outcomes.

