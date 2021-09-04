Teacher Retirement System of Texas Raises Holdings in Bristow Group Inc. (NYSE:VTOL)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in Bristow Group Inc. (NYSE:VTOL) by 31.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 123,782 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 29,362 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas owned about 0.42% of Bristow Group worth $3,170,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in VTOL. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Bristow Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $211,000. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in Bristow Group by 4.7% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 53,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,381,000 after purchasing an additional 2,388 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Bristow Group by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,975,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,997,000 after buying an additional 261,128 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in Bristow Group during the 1st quarter worth $212,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Bristow Group by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 549,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,226,000 after buying an additional 23,988 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.68% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Crystal L. Gordon sold 7,330 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.39, for a total value of $200,768.70. Following the sale, the insider now owns 36,791 shares in the company, valued at $1,007,705.49. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP David F. Stepanek sold 3,725 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.92, for a total transaction of $100,277.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,817 shares in the company, valued at $802,673.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 17.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of VTOL stock opened at $34.79 on Friday. Bristow Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $19.08 and a fifty-two week high of $35.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $983.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.11 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 1.96. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.32.

Bristow Group Company Profile

Bristow Group, Inc provides offshore oil and gas transportation, search and rescue and aircraft support services to government and civil organizations. The company’s services include global SAR, helicopter sales, maintenance and modifications, training, oil & gas and unmanned aircraft system solutions.

