Teacher Retirement System of Texas Raises Position in Nielsen Holdings plc (NYSE:NLSN)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in Nielsen Holdings plc (NYSE:NLSN) by 321.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 158,013 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 120,528 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Nielsen were worth $3,898,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Nielsen by 12.2% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,886 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 424 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Nielsen by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 98,727 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,483,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Nielsen by 29.7% during the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 2,054 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares during the last quarter. Norinchukin Bank The lifted its position in shares of Nielsen by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 29,717 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $747,000 after purchasing an additional 499 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Integrated Investment Consultants LLC raised its stake in Nielsen by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 38,361 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $946,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. 99.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Nielsen alerts:

NYSE NLSN opened at $20.98 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 1.62. The firm has a market cap of $7.53 billion, a PE ratio of 10.93 and a beta of 1.45. Nielsen Holdings plc has a one year low of $13.13 and a one year high of $28.42. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $23.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.89.

Nielsen (NYSE:NLSN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.07. Nielsen had a net margin of 13.93% and a return on equity of 23.22%. Research analysts predict that Nielsen Holdings plc will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 19th were paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 18th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.14%. Nielsen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.79%.

NLSN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Citigroup lowered shares of Nielsen from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $27.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Friday, May 21st. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Nielsen from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Nielsen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $29.00 price target (up from $27.00) on shares of Nielsen in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Nielsen from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.00.

About Nielsen

Nielsen Holdings Plc engages in the provision of global marketing data collection and analytics services. It operates through the Connect, Media, and Corporate business segments. The Connect segment consists principally of market research information and analytical services. The Media segment handles television, radio, online and mobile audience and advertising measurement, and corresponding analytics.

Further Reading: The risks of owning bonds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NLSN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nielsen Holdings plc (NYSE:NLSN).

Receive News & Ratings for Nielsen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nielsen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.