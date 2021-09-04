Teacher Retirement System of Texas Sells 121,629 Shares of H&E Equipment Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:HEES)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas lowered its stake in shares of H&E Equipment Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:HEES) by 51.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 113,844 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 121,629 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas owned about 0.32% of H&E Equipment Services worth $3,788,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sit Investment Associates Inc. increased its position in H&E Equipment Services by 18.7% during the first quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 79,075 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,005,000 after acquiring an additional 12,475 shares during the period. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC bought a new position in H&E Equipment Services during the first quarter worth $2,164,000. Duality Advisers LP bought a new position in H&E Equipment Services during the first quarter worth $257,000. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in H&E Equipment Services by 15.1% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 62,550 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,377,000 after buying an additional 8,187 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in H&E Equipment Services by 325.7% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 372,270 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $14,147,000 after buying an additional 284,826 shares in the last quarter. 70.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HEES opened at $33.48 on Friday. H&E Equipment Services, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $17.93 and a fifty-two week high of $41.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.15, a current ratio of 2.77 and a quick ratio of 2.08. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $32.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.71. The company has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 79.71, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 2.27.

H&E Equipment Services (NASDAQ:HEES) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.03. H&E Equipment Services had a net margin of 1.28% and a return on equity of 19.16%. The company had revenue of $315.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $300.71 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.24 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that H&E Equipment Services, Inc. will post 1.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 27th will be paid a $0.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 26th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.29%. H&E Equipment Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 79.14%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of H&E Equipment Services from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th.

About H&E Equipment Services

H&E Equipment Services, Inc engages in the provision of equipment services which focused on heavy construction and industrial equipment. It operates through the following segments: Equipment Rentals, New Equipment Sales, Used Equipment Sales, Parts Sales, and Services. The Equipment Rentals segment rents construction and industrial equipment.

