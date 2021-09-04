Teacher Retirement System of Texas Sells 244,020 Shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited (NASDAQ:MLCO)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas reduced its holdings in Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited (NASDAQ:MLCO) by 51.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 233,876 shares of the company’s stock after selling 244,020 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Melco Resorts & Entertainment were worth $3,875,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Melco Resorts & Entertainment in the 2nd quarter worth about $51,000. Credit Agricole S A bought a new position in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment during the 1st quarter valued at about $60,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment during the 1st quarter valued at about $94,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. increased its position in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 29.0% during the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 5,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 1,140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment during the 1st quarter valued at about $127,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.68% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ MLCO opened at $13.81 on Friday. Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited has a fifty-two week low of $10.80 and a fifty-two week high of $23.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.84, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 2.03. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.35. The stock has a market cap of $6.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.91 and a beta of 1.74.

Melco Resorts & Entertainment (NASDAQ:MLCO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.04). Melco Resorts & Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 51.60% and a negative net margin of 52.01%. The business had revenue of $566.44 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $594.49 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.77) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 222.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited will post -0.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on MLCO. Zacks Investment Research lowered Melco Resorts & Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th. HSBC upgraded Melco Resorts & Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.90 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley cut Melco Resorts & Entertainment from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, TheStreet cut Melco Resorts & Entertainment from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.48.

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited, through its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates casino gaming and entertainment casino resort facilities in Asia. It owns and operates City of Dreams, an integrated casino resort that has 500 gaming tables and 800 gaming machines; approximately 1,400 hotel rooms and suites; a wet stage performance theater with approximately 2,000 seats; approximately 30 restaurants and bars, and 150 retail outlets; and recreation and leisure facilities, including health and fitness clubs, swimming pools, spa and salons, and banquet and meeting facilities.

