Teacher Retirement System of Texas Sells 40,325 Shares of RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas lessened its holdings in RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG) by 78.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,337 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 40,325 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in RingCentral were worth $3,294,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of RingCentral by 704.9% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 89,720 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $26,727,000 after purchasing an additional 78,573 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of RingCentral by 348.7% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 232,465 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $69,247,000 after buying an additional 180,660 shares during the last quarter. National Pension Service increased its holdings in RingCentral by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. National Pension Service now owns 107,829 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $32,120,000 after purchasing an additional 3,169 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in RingCentral by 79.0% in the first quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 23,603 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $7,031,000 after purchasing an additional 10,415 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in shares of RingCentral by 2.6% during the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 272,088 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $81,050,000 after purchasing an additional 6,865 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE RNG opened at $250.81 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $22.95 billion, a PE ratio of -169.47 and a beta of 0.67. RingCentral, Inc. has a 12-month low of $229.00 and a 12-month high of $449.00. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $267.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $292.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.81.

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The software maker reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.57) by $0.89. RingCentral had a negative net margin of 9.78% and a negative return on equity of 59.27%. On average, equities analysts predict that RingCentral, Inc. will post -1.9 earnings per share for the current year.

In other RingCentral news, CAO John H. Marlow sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.26, for a total value of $1,045,040.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 197,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $51,715,633.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Praful Shah sold 157 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.63, for a total transaction of $41,860.91. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 198,578 shares in the company, valued at approximately $52,946,852.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 65,430 shares of company stock worth $16,695,015. Corporate insiders own 7.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on RNG shares. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of RingCentral from $401.00 to $342.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of RingCentral in a research note on Monday, June 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $360.00 price target for the company. BTIG Research reduced their price objective on shares of RingCentral from $450.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of RingCentral from $455.00 to $390.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Colliers Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $470.00 price objective on shares of RingCentral in a research note on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $423.85.

RingCentral, Inc engages in the provision of global enterprise cloud communications and collaboration solutions. The firm’s solutions provide a single user identity across multiple locations and devices, including smartphones, tablets, PCs and desk phones; and allow for communication across multiple modes, including high-definition voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings and fax.

