Teacher Retirement System of Texas Sells 47,261 Shares of Plains GP Holdings, L.P. (NYSE:PAGP)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas reduced its holdings in shares of Plains GP Holdings, L.P. (NYSE:PAGP) by 13.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 310,324 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 47,261 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas owned 0.16% of Plains GP worth $3,705,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. lifted its holdings in Plains GP by 9,023.6% in the first quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 13,244,281 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $124,496,000 after acquiring an additional 13,099,116 shares during the period. Blackstone Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Plains GP by 23.7% in the first quarter. Blackstone Group Inc. now owns 8,256,312 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $77,609,000 after acquiring an additional 1,582,335 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Plains GP by 37.1% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 4,029,231 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $37,875,000 after acquiring an additional 1,090,470 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Plains GP by 57.7% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 3,478,223 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $32,695,000 after acquiring an additional 1,272,162 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in Plains GP by 56.7% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,541,450 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $23,890,000 after acquiring an additional 919,983 shares during the period. 63.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have commented on PAGP. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Plains GP from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Citigroup upped their price target on Plains GP from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Raymond James upped their price target on Plains GP from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut Plains GP from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Plains GP from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $13.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.86.

NYSE:PAGP opened at $10.19 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Plains GP Holdings, L.P. has a 12-month low of $5.45 and a 12-month high of $12.95. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $10.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.98 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,019.00 and a beta of 2.21.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 30th were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.07%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 29th. Plains GP’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.24%.

Plains GP Holdings LP owns and operates midstream energy infrastructure and provides logistics services primarily for crude oil, natural gas liquids and natural gas through its indirect investment in Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. The firm operates through the following segments: Transportation, Facilities and Supply and Logistics.

