Teacher Retirement System of Texas Sells 6,630 Shares of Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas trimmed its position in shares of Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC) by 27.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,412 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 6,630 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Teladoc Health were worth $2,895,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of TDOC. Bellecapital International Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Teladoc Health by 3.3% during the second quarter. Bellecapital International Ltd. now owns 2,054 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $342,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its position in Teladoc Health by 43.9% in the 2nd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 226 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC grew its position in Teladoc Health by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 5,140 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $855,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Teladoc Health by 1.9% in the first quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 4,191 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $762,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kovack Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Teladoc Health by 2.2% in the second quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 3,675 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $611,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE TDOC opened at $144.56 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 3.79 and a current ratio of 4.00. The company has a market cap of $23.02 billion, a PE ratio of -25.50 and a beta of 0.25. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $150.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $169.04. Teladoc Health, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $129.74 and a fifty-two week high of $308.00.

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The health services provider reported ($0.86) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.59) by ($0.27). The company had revenue of $503.14 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $499.85 million. Teladoc Health had a negative return on equity of 1.29% and a negative net margin of 46.86%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 108.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.34) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Teladoc Health, Inc. will post -3.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TDOC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Teladoc Health from $260.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Teladoc Health from $240.00 to $170.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Truist dropped their price target on Teladoc Health from $275.00 to $206.00 in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Argus downgraded Teladoc Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Teladoc Health from $240.00 to $188.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 9th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $217.75.

In related news, SVP Daniel Trencher sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.07, for a total transaction of $300,140.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 25,486 shares in the company, valued at $3,824,684.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Jason N. Gorevic sold 10,000 shares of Teladoc Health stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.12, for a total value of $1,501,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 25,879 shares of company stock valued at $3,955,141 over the last quarter. Insiders own 6.47% of the company’s stock.

Teladoc Health, Inc engages in the provision of telehealthcare services using a technology platform via mobile devices, the Internet, video and phone. Its portfolio of services and solutions covers medical subspecialties from non-urgent, episodic needs like flu and upper respiratory infections, to chronic, complicated medical conditions like cancer and congestive heart failure.

