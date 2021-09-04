Teacher Retirement System of Texas Sells 705 Shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas trimmed its stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT) by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 21,914 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 705 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services were worth $3,571,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 730,049 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $99,756,000 after acquiring an additional 26,963 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its holdings in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 46.7% in the 1st quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 2,657 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $447,000 after acquiring an additional 846 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 2,624 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $441,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC purchased a new position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services in the 1st quarter valued at $236,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 22,862 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,841,000 after acquiring an additional 736 shares during the period. 72.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on JBHT. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Barclays lifted their price target on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Citigroup lifted their price target on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $197.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded J.B. Hunt Transport Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $176.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $192.00 to $203.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $171.68.

In other news, EVP Eric Mcgee sold 1,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.53, for a total value of $215,189.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, EVP Bradley W. Hicks sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.19, for a total value of $89,595.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 1,810 shares of company stock valued at $306,433 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services stock opened at $181.08 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $169.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $166.28. J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. has a 12 month low of $119.22 and a 12 month high of $184.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.34, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.80.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, July 18th. The transportation company reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.06. J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a return on equity of 22.56% and a net margin of 5.57%. The business had revenue of $2.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.73 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.14 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 35.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. will post 6.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 6th were given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 5th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.66%. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.32%.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Company Profile

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc engages in the provision of logistics solutions. It operates through the following segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), Final Mile Services (FMS) and Truckload (JBT). The JBI segment offers intermodal freight operations for rail carriers.

