Teacher Retirement System of Texas Takes $2.85 Million Position in Convey Holding Parent, Inc. (NYSE:CNVY)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in Convey Holding Parent, Inc. (NYSE:CNVY) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 250,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,845,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas owned approximately 0.34% of Convey Holding Parent at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in Convey Holding Parent in the second quarter valued at about $1,467,000. 92.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CNVY opened at $9.39 on Friday. Convey Holding Parent, Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.70 and a 12-month high of $14.29. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $9.21.

Convey Holding Parent (NYSE:CNVY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $75.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72.45 million. Equities analysts forecast that Convey Holding Parent, Inc. will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Kyle Stern purchased 38,760 shares of Convey Holding Parent stock in a transaction on Friday, June 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $13.12 per share, for a total transaction of $508,531.20. Also, CEO Stephen C. Farrell bought 45,000 shares of Convey Holding Parent stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of $13.00 per share, for a total transaction of $585,000.00.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on CNVY shares. Truist Financial started coverage on shares of Convey Holding Parent in a research report on Monday, July 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 target price for the company. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Convey Holding Parent in a research report on Monday, July 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Canaccord Genuity began coverage on Convey Holding Parent in a report on Monday, July 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. Barclays initiated coverage on Convey Holding Parent in a report on Monday, July 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $16.00 price target for the company. Finally, Truist Securities initiated coverage on Convey Holding Parent in a research note on Monday, July 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.86.

Convey Holding Parent Company Profile

Convey Holding Parent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology enabled solutions and advisory services to assist its clients with workflows across product developments, sales, member experience, clinical management, core operations, and business intelligence and analytics in the United States.

